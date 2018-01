News Releases from Region 03

Virginia receives $1.175 Million EPA Grant for Environmental Projects, Priorities

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

Contact: David Sternberg (215) 814-5548 sternberg.david@epa.gov

Virginia receives $1.175 Million EPA Grant

for Environmental Projects, Priorities

Projects include cleaning up contaminated sites and assessing brownfields

PHILADELPHIA – (January 18, 2018) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $1,175,091 performance partnership grant to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to support continuing environmental programs and priorities.

“EPA is providing funds directly to Virginia so that the state may determine how best to address its unique and critical environmental challenges,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “EPA grants to our partners give states the flexibility to protect their resources and grow their economy while solving real environmental problems in local communities.”

“Complex environmental problems require innovation and teamwork across different environmental programs,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Along with supporting continuing environmental programs, this funding provides Virginia flexibility to address its highest environmental priorities, improve environmental performance and strengthen the partnership between Virginia DEQ and EPA.”

This funding is the latest installment of a four-year $38.8 million grant covering Fiscal Years 2015-2018. It supports statewide programs to improve air quality, improve water quality, reduce waste generation, clean up and reuse contaminated land, manage hazardous waste, increase wetlands, assess and clean up brownfields, and promote environmental stewardship.

Performance partnership grants are important tools for EPA to provide financial assistance to states and tribes.

For more about EPA grants: https://www.epa.gov/grants .