W. Charles McIntosh Nominated to Lead EPA's Office of International and Tribal Affairs

WASHINGTON - On Friday, March 23, President Donald J. Trump announced his intention to nominate W. Charles "Chad" McIntosh of Michigan to lead the Office of International and Tribal Affairs (OITA) at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Mr. McIntosh will come to EPA from the Ford Motor Company, where he managed global and environmental policy for nearly 20 years.

“Chad will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to EPA,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “His unique background as an engineer and an attorney in global environmental compliance makes him a valuable asset and well-suited to lead the Office of International and Tribal Affairs.”

In his role at Ford, Mr. McIntosh led the effort to implement environmental compliance operating systems for all U.S, Canadian, and Mexican assembly plant support, as well as supporting systems in all regions globally. He has also provided environmental regulatory compliance, permit development, and enforcement negotiation for all of the company’s manufacturing facilities. Also while with the company, Mr. McIntosh was responsible for manufacturing compliance, permitting, and remedial actions for Ford of Europe plants in Great Britain, France, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Belgium, and South Africa.

Prior to joining Ford, Mr. McIntosh served as deputy director for the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), where he was the second in authority for a member state agency of over 1,650 people. While at MDEQ, he worked closely with Tribal and state leaders oversaw regulatory reform and criminal investigations, and directed the development of administrative rules packages for the state.

G. Tracy Mehan, III, former director, Michigan Office of the Great Lakes: “As someone who had the pleasure to work with Chad McIntosh on Great Lakes and other environmental issues in Michigan state government, I can testify to his solid technical, policy and legal expertise as both an engineer and an attorney. He was a conscientious public servant and an outstanding conservationist. Subsequently, he demonstrated leadership in corporate environmental affairs at Ford. He will be an excellent addition to the team at EPA. He is a great colleague and administrator.”



Timothy O'Brien, former deputy chief of staff to the CEO/Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company. “I hired Chad into Ford Motor Company from his position as Deputy Director of DEQ, based upon my experience with him as a professional with strong engineering and legal skills, as well as his demonstrated ability to implement conservative environmental policy without compromising environmental protections. In his time at Ford, Chad continued to be a leader in environmental and business performance, in both U.S. and international leadership roles. I have every confidence that Chad's background and experience, as well as his past performance, will position him to be a strong leader at U.S. EPA.”



Chuck Hadden, president and chief executive officer, Michigan Manufacturers Association: “Chad McIntosh’s understanding of the regulatory challenges of the states is extensive. He has worked in the Michigan DEQ and later worked for a large manufacturer on the global scene. His work as Governor Engler’s environmental advisor led to positive improvements to Michigan’s regulatory structure.”



Andrew J. Such, director of environmental and regulatory policy, Michigan Manufacturers Association: “Mr. McIntosh’s background as an engineer and a lawyer makes him uniquely qualified to serve as an assistant administrator within the Environmental Protection Agency. His many years of working within government and then handling global regulatory challenges for a large manufacturer have given him the international environmental and sustainability experience so necessary in today’s environmental world.”

Shannon S. Broome, executive director of air permitting forum, Hunton and Williams LLP.: "Chad McIntosh is an excellent choice for assistant administrator for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs. His background in both state government and in manufacturing have given him the experience to work across a range of programs and regions, which is a critical element of the leadership role he has been chosen to fulfill. Having worked with Chad as a member of the Air Permitting Forum where he represented Ford for many years, I can say with confidence that he has the degree of commitment, integrity, diplomacy, and knowledge of environmental law to be a great success in this position. His collaborative demeanor and problem solving skills will be a tremendous asset to EPA."