An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

The Wall Street Journal: The EPA Cleans Up Its Science

03/27/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

Now Congress Should Act To Lock In Place Data Transparency
Steve Milloy
March 26, 2018

The Environmental Protection Agency will no longer rely on “secret” scientific data to justify regulations, Administrator Scott Pruitt announced last week. EPA regulators and agency-funded researchers have become accustomed to producing unaccountable, dodgy science to advance a political agenda.

To read the full Wall Street Journal article, click here. Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.