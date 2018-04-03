News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
The Wall Street Journal: The Fuel Economy Fraud
Pruitt Is Right To Rewrite Rules That Are Mostly Honored In The Breach
04/03/2018
Contact Information:
Wall Street Journal
Editorial Board
April 3, 2018
The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday took the Obama fuel economy rules off autopilot. This is good news for consumers, automakers and the U.S. economy, but the Trump Administration’s big test will be negotiating around the political potholes.
To read the full Wall Street Journal article, click here.Exit