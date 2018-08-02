News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

The Wall Street Journal: "Make Cars Great Again" (Opinion)

By Acting Administrator Wheeler and Secretary Chao

August 2, 2018

During a visit to Detroit last year, President Trump announced his administration would assess and correct the current vehicle fuel-economy standards, which impose significant costs on American consumers and eliminate jobs. The administration is continuing to deliver on that promise. On Thursday the Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency are announcing a joint proposal to update the national automobile fuel-economy and greenhouse-gas standards to give consumers greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles, while continuing to protect the environment.



