An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

The Wall Street Journal: "Make Cars Great Again" (Opinion)

08/02/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

The Wall Street Journal
By Acting Administrator Wheeler and Secretary Chao
August 2, 2018
https://www.wsj.com/articles/make-cars-great-again-1533170415 Exit

Mr. Wheeler is acting EPA administrator.Ms. Chao is transportation secretary.

During a visit to Detroit last year, President Trump announced his administration would assess and correct the current vehicle fuel-economy standards, which impose significant costs on American consumers and eliminate jobs. The administration is continuing to deliver on that promise. On Thursday the Transportation Department and Environmental Protection Agency are announcing a joint proposal to update the national automobile fuel-economy and greenhouse-gas standards to give consumers greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles, while continuing to protect the environment.

To read the full article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/make-cars-great-again-1533170415 Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.