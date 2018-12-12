An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersWater (OW)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Regulatory Dredging: A new EPA rule would limit regulation to ‘navigable’ waters.

12/12/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

The Wall Street Journal
By The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board
December 12, 2018

One reason business confidence remains high despite President Trump’s tariffs is because his Administration continues to prune regulation. Behold the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal Tuesday to redo Barack Obama’s Waters of the U.S. rule.

To read the full story, click here Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.