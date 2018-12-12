News Releases from Headquarters›Water (OW)
The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s Regulatory Dredging: A new EPA rule would limit regulation to ‘navigable’ waters.
12/12/2018
Contact Information:
The Wall Street Journal
By The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board
December 12, 2018
One reason business confidence remains high despite President Trump’s tariffs is because his Administration continues to prune regulation. Behold the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal Tuesday to redo Barack Obama’s Waters of the U.S. rule.