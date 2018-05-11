An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

Washington Post: Many Mocked This Scott Pruitt Proposal. They Should Have Read It First.

05/11/2018
Contact Information: 
(press@epa.gov)

The Washington Post
By Robert Hahn
May 10, 2018

When Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt proposed a rule last month to improve transparency in science used to make policy decisions, he was roundly criticized by interest groups and academics. Several researchers asserted that the policy would be used to undermine a litany of existing environmental protections. Former Obama administration EPA officials co-wrote a New York Times op-ed in which they said the proposal “would undermine the nation’s scientific credibility.” The Economist derided the policy as “swamp science.”

Click here to read the full article. Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.