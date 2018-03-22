An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersWater (OW)

Washington Times: Infrastructure Projects to Advance Swiftly — and Safely — Under New EPA Permitting Rules

03/22/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
March 21, 2018

President Trump recently unveiled his plan to rebuild and revitalize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. Much attention has been paid to rebuilding roads and bridges, understandably so. Our roads and bridges form the essence of interstate commerce in this country and have for some time. Yet, as the president indicated, our infrastructure is more than just roads and bridges — it is also our water infrastructure.

To read the full Washington Times article:  https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/21/infrastructure-projects-to-advance-swiftly-and-saf/ Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.