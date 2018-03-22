News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

Washington Times: Infrastructure Projects to Advance Swiftly — and Safely — Under New EPA Permitting Rules

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt

March 21, 2018

President Trump recently unveiled his plan to rebuild and revitalize our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. Much attention has been paid to rebuilding roads and bridges, understandably so. Our roads and bridges form the essence of interstate commerce in this country and have for some time. Yet, as the president indicated, our infrastructure is more than just roads and bridges — it is also our water infrastructure.

To read the full Washington Times article: https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/21/infrastructure-projects-to-advance-swiftly-and-saf/ Exit