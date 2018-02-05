We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

WATCH: Administrator Pruitt Discusses Nevada Visit on KRNV (Reno, NV)

02/05/2018
Administrator Pruitt on KNRV-TV, Reno, Nevada

EXCLUSIVE: Head of EPA Scott Pruitt to tour several northern Nevada mining sites
KRNV – TV
February 5, 2018
Chief Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt sat down with News 4's Bill Frankmore on Monday morning to discuss his plans for the Silver State.

Pruitt will join Governor Brian Sandoval at the Anaconda Mine in Lyon County to make an announcement regarding the future clean-up efforts at the mine. From there Pruitt will talk to miners at the Coeur Rochester Mine in Lovelock to discuss regulatory reforms to preserve jobs in the mining industry. 

