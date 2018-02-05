WATCH: Administrator Pruitt Discusses Nevada Visit on KRNV (Reno, NV)

News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EXCLUSIVE: Head of EPA Scott Pruitt to tour several northern Nevada mining sites

KRNV – TV

February 5, 2018

http://mynews4.com/news/local/exclusive-head-of-epa-scott-pruitt-sits-down-for-in-studio-interview



Chief Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt sat down with News 4's Bill Frankmore on Monday morning to discuss his plans for the Silver State.



Pruitt will join Governor Brian Sandoval at the Anaconda Mine in Lyon County to make an announcement regarding the future clean-up efforts at the mine. From there Pruitt will talk to miners at the Coeur Rochester Mine in Lovelock to discuss regulatory reforms to preserve jobs in the mining industry.



