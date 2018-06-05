News Releases from Headquarters›Office of the Administrator (AO)
WATCH: Administrator Pruitt Discusses the Trump Administration's "500 Days of Greatness" with KIDO's Kevin Miller
06/05/2018
Contact Information:
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt joined KIDO's Kevin Miller earlier today to discuss his visit to Idaho and the Trump Administration's "500 Days of Greatness," highlighting the Agency's accomplishments under President Trump.
Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgBEPsb9RTs Exit