An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersOffice of the Administrator (AO)

WATCH: Administrator Pruitt Discusses the Trump Administration's "500 Days of Greatness" with KIDO's Kevin Miller

06/05/2018
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt with KIDO-FM's Kevin Miller, Boise, Idaho, June 2018
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt joined KIDO's Kevin Miller earlier today to discuss his visit to Idaho and the Trump Administration's "500 Days of Greatness," highlighting the Agency's accomplishments under President Trump. 

Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgBEPsb9RTs  Exit

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.