WHAT THEY ARE SAYING

EPA Nominees Testify Before Senate EPW Committee

WASHINGTON –Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nominees Peter C. Wright and W. Charles “Chad” McIntosh are testifying before the Senate Environmental and Public Works (EPW) Committee.



Peter C. Wright, nominee for assistant administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management (OLEM), currently works at The Dow Chemical Company where he serves as managing counsel for environmental health and safety and principle counsel for all significant mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, Mr. Wright has provided legal support for Superfund and other remediation sites. In 2017, he was recognized with a special award forthe oversight and reorganization efforts of Dow’s site-remediation efforts.



W. Charles “Chad” McIntosh, nominee for assistant administrator for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs (OITA), worked at the Ford Motor where he managed global and environmental policy. In his role at Ford, Mr. McIntosh led the effort to implement environmental compliance operating systems for all U.S, Canadian, and Mexican assembly plant support, as well as supporting systems in all regions globally.



Peter C. Wright’s nomination has received high accolades:



John Milner, chair, American Bar Association: "Peter’s career, his selfless commitment to American Bar Association's Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources and the members it serves, and his well-recognized personal integrity exemplify the highest standards of the legal profession. We enthusiastically and without reservation support the consideration of Peter as Assistant Administrator for OLEM, and believe Peter will serve the office with distinction and honor."



Laurence Kirsch, partner and chair, Energy and Environmental Practice at Goodwin Procter, LLP.: "[Peter] would bring to the Assistant Administrator role a wealth of substantive knowledge and experience acquired over several decades as one of the most widely respected practitioners in this highly complex area of law. He would also bring a strong sense of practicality and fairness acquired in the trenches of environmental law, as well as his commitment to expediting accomplishment of OLEM’s important objectives."



W. Charles “Chad” McIntosh’s nomination has received high accolades:



G. Tracy Mehan, III, former director, Michigan Office of the Great Lakes: “As someone who had the pleasure to work with Chad McIntosh on Great Lakes and other environmental issues in Michigan state government, I can testify to his solid technical, policy and legal expertise as both an engineer and an attorney. He was a conscientious public servant and an outstanding conservationist. Subsequently, he demonstrated leadership in corporate environmental affairs at Ford. He will be an excellent addition to the team at EPA. He is a great colleague and administrator.”



Timothy O'Brien, former deputy chief of staff to the CEO/Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company. “I hired Chad into Ford Motor Company from his position as Deputy Director of DEQ, based upon my experience with him as a professional with strong engineering and legal skills, as well as his demonstrated ability to implement conservative environmental policy without compromising environmental protections. In his time at Ford, Chad continued to be a leader in environmental and business performance, in both U.S. and international leadership roles. I have every confidence that Chad's background and experience, as well as his past performance, will position him to be a strong leader at U.S. EPA.”



Chuck Hadden, president and chief executive officer, Michigan Manufactures Association: “Chad McIntosh’s understanding of the regulatory challenges of the states is extensive. He has worked in the Michigan DEQ and later worked for a large manufacturer on the global scene. His work as Governor Engler’s environmental advisor led to positive improvements to Michigan’s regulatory structure.”



Andrew J. Such, director of environmental and regulatory policy, Michigan Manufacturers Association: “Mr. McIntosh’s background as an engineer and a lawyer makes him uniquely qualified to serve as an assistant administrator within the Environmental Protection Agency. His many years of working within government and then handling global regulatory challenges for a large manufacturer have given him the international environmental and sustainability experience so necessary in today’s environmental world.”



Shannon S. Broome, executive director of air permitting forum, Hunton and Williams LLP.: "Chad McIntosh is an excellent choice for Assistant Administrator for the Office of International and Tribal Affairs. His background in both state government and in manufacturing have given him the experience to work across a range of programs and regions, which is a critical element of the leadership role he has been chosen to fulfill. Having worked with Chad as a member of the Air Permitting Forum where he represented Ford for many years, I can say with confidence that he has the degree of commitment, integrity, diplomacy, and knowledge of environmental law to be a great success in this position. His collaborative demeanor and problem solving skills will be a tremendous asset to EPA."