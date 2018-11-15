text version

Click on the graphic to see a large version or to download.

America Recycles Day 2018 Pledge

In recognition of this America Recycles Day, November 15, 2018, we, the undersigned, pledge to work together to build on our existing efforts to address the challenges facing our nation's recycling system and identify solutions that create a more resilient materials economy and protect the environment. Our signatures indicate the interest and willingness of our organizations to participate in an ongoing dialogue over the next year to identify specific actions that we can take collectively and within our respective organizations to improve the nation's recycling system.

