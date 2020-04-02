April 2 2020 Letters Susan Bodine OECA AA to Feinstein, Porter, Quigley

Letters on EPA Temporary Enforcement Compliance GuidanceYou may need a PDF reader to view some of the files on this page. See EPA’s About PDF page to learn more.
An official website of the United States government.
We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.
Letters on EPA Temporary Enforcement Compliance GuidanceYou may need a PDF reader to view some of the files on this page. See EPA’s About PDF page to learn more.