Banner Question: National Pollinators Week
This is the text version of a question posted on EPA home page, June 22, 2020.
Go to EPA home page.
National Pollinators Week
- Education and outreach
- State and Local Partnerships
- Chemical research monitoring
- All the above
Answer: EPA is leading several efforts to protect bees and other pollinators from pesticide exposure. In 2019, EPA updated its bee mortality data to help farmers and beekeepers estimate how long a specific pesticide may remain toxic to pollinators after application, in addition to advancing public awareness of the importance of protecting pollinators.
Read the news release
Video: Protecting Pollinators While at Home