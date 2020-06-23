Banner Question: National Pollinators Week

This is the text version of a question posted on EPA home page, June 22, 2020.

National Pollinators Week

What key role does EPA play in protecting pollinators?

Answer: EPA is leading several efforts to protect bees and other pollinators from pesticide exposure. In 2019, EPA updated its bee mortality data to help farmers and beekeepers estimate how long a specific pesticide may remain toxic to pollinators after application, in addition to advancing public awareness of the importance of protecting pollinators.

