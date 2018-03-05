EPA Year in Review 2017-2018

from the Introduction:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plays a vital role in American society. It is a role that is clearly defined by Congress, its statutes, and – from time to time – the courts. EPA most-effectively protects the environment and human health when it operates within the bounds of its authority. However, when EPA strays outside that role, it encumbers both environmental protections and economic growth.

At the outset of EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s tenure, he set forth a “back-to-basics agenda” centered on returning EPA to its proper role via three objectives:

Refocusing the Agency back to its core mission Restoring power to the states through cooperative federalism Adhering to the rule of law and improving Agency processes

In one year, EPA has made tremendous environmental progress in line with these goals, and it shows that the Agency can be both pro-environment and pro-growth.

