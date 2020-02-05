EPA Year in Review 2019

Under President Trump, America is on a path to a stronger, safer, and cleaner future. This report highlights key steps EPA took in 2019 to achieve this goal and to protect the environment and public health.
Read the report below, and each Regional report. More about EPA Regions.You may need a PDF reader to view some of the files on this page. See EPA’s About PDF page to learn more.
-
EPA 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(72 pp, 11 MB)
National report and overview
-
EPA Region 1 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(16 pp, 499 K)
CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT
-
EPA Region 2 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(32 pp, 16 MB)
NJ, NY; PR, VI
-
EPA Region 3 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(28 pp, 16 MB)
DE, DC, MD, PA, VA, WV
-
EPA Region 4 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(36 pp, 13 MB)
AL, FL, GA, KY, MS, NC, SC, TN
-
EPA Region 5 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(3 pp, 4 MB)
IL, IN, MI, MN, OH, WI
-
EPA Region 6 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(7 pp, 1 MB)
AR, LA, NM, OK, TX
-
EPA Region 7 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(26 pp, 19 MB)
IA, KS, MO, NE
-
EPA Region 8 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(24 pp, 26 MB)
CO, MT, ND, SD, UT, WY
-
EPA Region 9 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(3 pp, 241 K)
AZ, CA, HI, NV; Pacific Island Territories
-
EPA Region 10 2019 Year in Review (PDF)(23 pp, 14 MB)
AK, ID, OR, WA