An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

Related Topics:
Contact Us

EPA Year in Review 2019

report cover 2019 Year-end ReviewUnder President Trump, America is on a path to a stronger, safer, and cleaner future. This report highlights key steps EPA took in 2019 to achieve this goal and to protect the environment and public health.

Read the report below, and each Regional report. More about EPA Regions.

You may need a PDF reader to view some of the files on this page. See EPA’s About PDF page to learn more.

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.