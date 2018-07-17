Letter to Ranking Member Elijah E. Cummings Regarding EPA's FOIA Expert Assistance Team, July 18, 2018.You may need a PDF reader to view some of the files on this page. See EPA’s About PDF page to learn more.
An official website of the United States government.
We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.
Letter to Ranking Member Elijah E. Cummings Regarding EPA's FOIA Expert Assistance Team, July 18, 2018.You may need a PDF reader to view some of the files on this page. See EPA’s About PDF page to learn more.