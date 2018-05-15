Multimedia: Administrator Scott Pruitt's Announcement of the Office of Continuous Improvements

May 14, 2018 -- Announcement of the Office of Continuous Improvements

Read the news release

Other events

EPA has established its new Office of Continuous Improvement (OCI) to coordinate agency-wide implementation of the new EPA Lean Management System (ELMS). ELMS is a system that will enable the agency to more quickly respond to challenges, resolve problems, and decide on the best path forward.

Watch the video of the event:

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announces the new Office of Continuous Improvement EPA Chief Operating Officer Henry Darwin discusses the new EPA Lean Management System and his vision for the Office of Continuous Improvement.

Top of Page