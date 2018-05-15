An official website of the United States government.

Multimedia: Administrator Scott Pruitt's Announcement of the Office of Continuous Improvements

May 14, 2018 -- Announcement of the Office of Continuous Improvements
EPA has established its new Office of Continuous Improvement (OCI) to coordinate agency-wide implementation of the new EPA Lean Management System (ELMS). ELMS is a system that will enable the agency to more quickly respond to challenges, resolve problems, and decide on the best path forward.

Administrator Pruitt speaks to a room of people.EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announces the new Office of Continuous ImprovementHenry Darwin speaks to a room of people.EPA Chief Operating Officer Henry Darwin discusses the new EPA Lean Management System and his vision for the Office of Continuous Improvement.

