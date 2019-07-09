"It is with tremendous pride that I present to you the EPA employees – our colleagues – who today will receive the Agency's highest awards for their extraordinary achievements during Fiscal Year 2018. They are an exceptional group of over 700 staff who deserve to be recognized and celebrated for their contributions to EPA's mission of protecting human health and the environment."
- EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
Read the awards booklet, below.
- US EPA National Honor Awards (PDF)(52 pp, 3 MB)