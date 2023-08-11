EPA extends public comment period on draft underground injection permits for Wabash Carbon Services in Indiana’s Vigo and Vermillion Counties until Monday, August 21

August 11, 2023

Contact Information 312-353-0967 Allison Lippert ( Lippert.allison@epa.gov

CHICAGO (August 11, 2023) – In response to requests from the public at last night’s public hearing in Terre Haute, Indiana, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today extended the comment period on its draft federal permits that would allow Wabash Carbon Services, LLC, to inject and store carbon dioxide underground. EPA is now accepting comments until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 21. EPA’s comment period was originally scheduled to end today (August 11).



Written comments should be sent to Marc Fisher at fisher.marc@epa.gov (specifically referencing draft permit numbers: IN-165-6A-0001 and/or IN-167-6A-0001).



Those without access to email may contact Marc Fisher at (312) 886-4240 for instructions.



To view a copy of the two draft permits, click here.