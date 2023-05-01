EPA Honors National Leader in the Fight Against Asthma Disparities During Asthma Awareness Month in May

Wisconsin Asthma Program recognized as national model for work to enhance indoor air quality for people with asthma

May 1, 2023

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – Each May during Asthma Awareness Month, EPA highlights asthma awareness and recognizes leading asthma management programs for their work enhancing the quality of life for individuals with asthma.

“Growing up with respiratory challenges in North Carolina, I know all too well the struggle that millions of Americans suffer daily. Asthma is an issue that impacts the entire country, and children of families living in underserved communities overburdened by pollution are disproportionately impacted,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “That’s why I am so proud of the work EPA is doing to support real solutions, giving hope to those who battle asthma. Thanks to programs like the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Asthma Program, we are leading in innovation and making significant progress to protect public health.”

Asthma Awareness

Asthma affects more than 25 million Americans, including six million children, and disproportionately affects certain racial and ethnic groups. Fortunately, people can control their asthma symptoms and improve their health with three simple steps:

Identify and avoid indoor environmental asthma triggers. Dust mites, secondhand smoke, mold, pests, pet dander and other allergens and contaminants in homes, schools and other indoor spaces can trigger asthma attacks. Work with your health care provider to identify and avoid your personal indoor asthma triggers. Pay attention to outdoor air quality. Ozone and particle pollution can cause or worsen asthma attacks. Check local air quality conditions at AirNow and download the Air Quality Index app for your smartphone. Create an asthma action plan. This will help you monitor your asthma and take steps to reduce exposure to your personal triggers. Ask a health care provider to assist you in creating your plan.

National Environmental Leadership Award in Asthma Management

Each May, through the National Environmental Leadership Award in Asthma Management, EPA recognizes leading asthma management programs for their in-home interventions. The 2023 winner is the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Asthma Program.

Wisconsin’s program provides leadership and coordination for asthma care and service delivery statewide. Its activities focus on disproportionately affected populations, including children, persons with low income, and racial and ethnic minorities. It is distinguished by its strong partnerships with community organizations and innovative projects to improve health, including the Asthma-Safe Homes program.

EPA works year-round to promote understanding of asthma triggers, as a part of comprehensive asthma management, through research, education and outreach. With support from EPA, more communities are deploying approaches to improve the lives of people with asthma, especially in minority and low-income communities.

Visit EPA’s Asthma webpage to learn more about asthma and environmental triggers, and read about the 2023 National Environmental Leadership Award winner.