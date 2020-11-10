News Releases from Region 04

EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (November 10, 2020) – Yesterday, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to establish collaborative efforts and foster relationships between agencies.

“Agriculture is such a significant industry in the southeast and is a contributor to the health of the region’s economy and environment. This MOU further demonstrates our commitment to partnership with the agricultural community,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “We look forward to working with farmers and ranchers in finding solutions that benefit agriculture and the environment.”

“In Florida, protecting our natural lands and waterways goes hand in hand with environmental conservation efforts being employed by farmers across the state — our growers can be a key partner in ensuring our natural resources are preserved for generations to come,” said FDACS Commissioner Nikki Fried. “And by enhancing collaboration between the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the EPA, we are continuing the work towards our shared goal of ensuring clean air and water and preserving the natural resources we all depend on, including agricultural producers that feed Florida and America’s families.”

The MOU between EPA and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes education and outreach; communication/coordination; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.

Background:

With a $137 billion economic impact, agriculture is Florida’s second largest industry. Florida’s 47,000 farms, spread across approximately 9.4 million acres, support two million jobs, and provide 300 nutritious commodities year-round – from fresh fruit and vegetables to seafood and dairy. Florida farmers export $4.3 billion in commodities to 158 countries, feeding families across the state, nation, and globe.