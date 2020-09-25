News Releases from Region 03

Household & Commercial Products Association Recognized as one of EPA’s 2020 Safer Choice Partners of the Year

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 25, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized the Household and Commercial Products Association (HCPA), based out of Washington, D.C., today as one of 18 of the EPA’s Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners. The trade association was recognized for the use of safer chemicals in the manufacture of products for human health and the environment. The announcement comes as part of Pollution Prevention (P2) week.

“We are pleased today to be recognizing the leadership and accomplishments of a diverse array of organizations over the past year,” said EPA Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Assistant Administrator Alexandra Dapolito Dunn. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Pollution Prevention Act and the awardees have all contributed to source reduction, also known as pollution prevention, through the design, manufacture, selection and use of products with safer chemicals.”

The Safer Choice program recognized HCPA for hosting sessions on chemical ingredients that meet Safer Choice’s criteria at its 2019 membership meetings. In addition, HCPA provided a forum for manufacturers and formulators to discuss best practices for achieving Safer Choice certification of products and marketing those products to consumers.

“We are proud of the commitment HCPA is making to protect our environment and its consumers,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Recognizing organizations like this provides an example of demonstrated steadfast commitment to reducing pollution and providing products made of safer chemicals to all our Safer Choice program partners.”

P2 Week celebrates diverse ways organizations can prevent pollution, furthering EPA’s mission to protect public health and the environment.

More information on the 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners and summaries of the their accomplishments are available at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

Follow EPA Region 3 on Twitter at https://twitter.com/eparegion3 and visit our Facebook page, at http://www.facebook.com/EPAregion3/