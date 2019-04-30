News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

ICYMI - Des Moines Register: "EPA Reaffirms Finding that Glyphosate Does Not Cause Cancer."

Des Moines Register

EPA reaffirms finding that glyphosate does not cause cancer

By: Donnelle Eller

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday reaffirmed its finding that glyphosate, the world's most popular herbicide, is not a cancer risk to users.

"There’s no evidence that glyphosate causes cancer," said Alexandra Dunn, an EPA assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention. "There's no risk to public health from the application of glyphosate."

It's the next step in the EPA's process to re-register the herbicide, popular with farmers growing food and with families and businesses killing weeds.



