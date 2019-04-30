An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from HeadquartersChemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

ICYMI - Des Moines Register: "EPA Reaffirms Finding that Glyphosate Does Not Cause Cancer."

04/30/2019
Contact Information: 
EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )


Des Moines Register
EPA reaffirms finding that glyphosate does not cause cancer
By: Donnelle Eller
Tuesday, April 30, 2019

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday reaffirmed its finding that glyphosate, the world's most popular herbicide, is not a cancer risk to users.

"There’s no evidence that glyphosate causes cancer," said Alexandra Dunn, an EPA assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention. "There's no risk to public health from the application of glyphosate."

It's the next step in the EPA's process to re-register the herbicide, popular with farmers growing food and with families and businesses killing weeds.

To read the entire article: Exit https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/agriculture/2019/04/30/epa-glyphosate-does-not-cause-cancer-herbicide-weed-killer-carcinogens-monsanto-roundup-bayer-iowa/3624978002/

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.