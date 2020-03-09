News Releases from Region 05

McLouth Superfund Site Community Advisory Group to Meet on March 12 in Trenton, Mich.

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613

For Immediate Release: No. 20-OPA-016



TRENTON, Mich. (March 9, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that a community advisory group (CAG) has been formed to share information regarding the McLouth Steel Superfund site. The CAG’s first meeting will take place Thursday, March 12, 7-9 p.m., Westfield Activities Center, 2700 Westfield Rd., Trenton, Mich.

CAG meetings serve as a public forum where site cleanup status, local concerns and community-based recommendations are shared with EPA.

Located at 1491 West Jefferson Ave., the former McLouth Steel plant site has been split into two sections: north and south. The southern portion of the site was contaminated by the former facility’s steel-making processes and is being cleaned up by EPA’s Superfund program. The cleanup of the north side of the site is managed by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) corrective action program.

If you cannot attend this meeting but are interested in participating in the CAG, contact Diane Russell, russell.diane@epa.gov, (989) 395-3493, 9:30 a.m. –5:30 p.m., weekdays.

For more information about the site, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/mclouth-steel.

