MEDIA ADVISORY: EPA and ODEQ Officials to Honor Transformation of Collinsville, Okla., Superfund Site into Habitat for Honeybees

07/30/2019
Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov)
(DALLAS – July 30, 2019) Tomorrow, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Regional Administrator David W. Gray, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality Scott Thompson, and other officials will recognize stakeholders at the former Tulsa Fuel and Manufacturing site for excellence in Superfund site reuse. EPA will recognize James and Courtney Deming of Shadow Mountain Honey Company, Jay Ide of Ide’s Gary Avenue Gold Honey and others for their roles in reusing this formerly contaminated property as habitat for rescued honeybee hives.

WHO:            EPA Acting Regional Administrator David W. Gray

                        ODEQ Executive Director Scott Thompson

                        Collinsville Assistant City Manager Craig Stokes

                        Other EPA, state, and local officials

WHAT:          Presentation of EPA Greenovations Award for Innovation in Superfund Site Reuse

WHEN:          Wednesday, July 31

                        11 am CDT

WHERE:       1.3 miles south of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Old U.S. Highway 169

