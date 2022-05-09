EPA and DOE Honor Energy Companies in 2022 Energy Star Awards

210 organizations leading the way in support of America’s clean energy transition

May 9, 2022

Dallas, Texas (May 9, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the Department of Energy are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. These 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They come from 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10 percent of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5 percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Examples of how Region 6 ENERGY STAR Award Winners have demonstrated leadership:

Entergy Arkansas, LLC- For promoting ENERGY STAR resources across its newly launched online marketplace and increased the use of ENERGY STAR appliances and heat pump water heaters.



Entergy New Orleans- For launching a Home Performance with ENERGY STAR multi-channel marketing campaign and provided improvements to more than 700 homes.



Entergy Solutions Louisiana- For exceeded savings goals through improvements in 900 homes.



Southwestern Electric Power Company (Louisiana and Texas) – For achieving 8.4 million kilowatt hours in energy savings.

Southwestern Electric Power Company (Arkansas)- For generating 8.4 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in energy savings through efficiency upgrades.

New Mexico Gas Company- For continuing to expand its energy efficiency programs while emphasizing ENERGY STAR certified homes and products.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma- For expanding its ENERGY STAR certified homes and products programs across its service territory and outperformed its original energy savings goal.

AEP Texas- For providing incentives for the construction of 120 ENERGY STAR certified homes and implemented a wide-ranging bilingual marketing campaign.

ARCXIS™, formerly DPIS Builder Services- For certifying more than 45,000 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2021.

Austin Energy- For increasing participation in Home Performance with ENERGY STAR by 10 percent over the previous year and delivered more than $1 million in rebates for customers in the program.

Build San Antonio Green- For incentivizing the construction of nearly 1,800 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2021, with a cumulative total of nearly 13,000 since joining the program.

CEMEX USA- For advancing energy efficiency in the cement sector by supporting the ENERGY STAR Focus on Energy Efficiency in Cement and Concrete Manufacturing and updating the cement plant benchmarking tool.

CenterPoint Energy- For supporting the construction of more than 3,500 ENERGY STAR certified homes, with a cumulative total exceeding 115,000 since joining the program in 2001.

Digital Realty- For leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources to advance its strategic energy management efforts, set ambitious energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction goals and achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 33 data centers in 2021.

El Paso Electric- For supporting the construction of nearly 900 ENERGY STAR certified homes since joining the program and increasing the average kilowatt hour savings per home by 42 percent in 2021.

Entergy Texas- For supporting the construction of more than 500 ENERGY STAR certified homes, while increasing program participation for homebuilders by 60 percent.

Hines- For maintaining its strong corporate commitment to sustainability by using ENERGY STAR to promote energy efficiency with its stakeholders.

USAA Real Estate- For continuing to find new opportunities to improve energy efficiency in its diverse portfolio, while promoting ENERGY STAR across the industry.

Winton & Associates- For certifying over 50 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2021 and featured ENERGY STAR prominently in marketing materials, including consumer brochures, and social media posts.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at the Energy Star Homepage.

