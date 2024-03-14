EPA takes action against two Rhode Island companies for Clean Air Act Asbestos violations

Real estate development and management companies will pay penalties for failures in reporting

March 13, 2024

BOSTON (Mar. 13, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled with Citadel Properties, LLC, and Strive Construction, LLC, property management and real estate development firms based in Providence, Rhode Island, for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act (CAA) asbestos reporting requirements. Under the settlement, the companies will pay a penalty of $24,800 to resolve the allegations.

"We all have an obligation of being a responsible neighbor and protecting our fellow humans. Due diligence was not completed in this situation, and proper notifications were not made, which has resulted in these penalties being handed down." said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "We are especially sensitive to the fact that this occurred in a population-dense area in Providence, in communities that have been overburdened by prior environmental injustices. This settlement reinforces the requirements companies have to comply with reporting requirements and uphold their commitments in the name of public and environmental safety."

EPA alleged that Citadel Properties, LLC, and Strive Construction, LLC violated the CAA and the National Emission Standard for Hazardous Air Pollutants for asbestos regulations (Asbestos NESHAP), by failing to notify EPA of its intention to demolish a commercial and residential building located at 663 Admiral Street in Providence, R.I., and by failing to inspect the portion of the building that was demolished for the presence of asbestos .

The Asbestos NESHAP requires owners and operators of demolition and renovation operations to thoroughly inspect a facility for asbestos prior to starting any work. It also requires them to provide written notice to the appropriate regulatory agency before renovation activities involving Regulated Asbestos Containing Material (RACM) at or above certain threshold amounts, or demolition activities begin regardless of whether the facility is believed to contain RACM. Performing the work in accordance with the Asbestos NESHAP helps to ensure that areas in use during the renovation are not contaminated and that the area under renovation or demolition, when it is complete, is also free of contamination.

The facility where the partial demolition occurred is located in a potential environmental justice area of concern, and this settlement is meant to encourage future compliance with the Asbestos NESHAP.

