Final Cleanup Plan for Operable Unit 2 at Kerr-McGee Navassa Superfund Site to be Discussed at Community Meeting and Drop-In Information Session, October 18

October 14, 2022

NAVASSA, N.C. (October 14, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) and the Multistate Trust will hold a community meeting and drop-in information session on Tuesday, October 18 to discuss the Record of Decision (ROD) and final cleanup plan that EPA recently issued for Operable Unit 2 (OU2) at the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp – Navassa Superfund Site (the Site).

The OU2 ROD that EPA signed on September 28, 2022 is linked here. OU2 is the 15.6-acre area south of OU1 and north of the historical wood treating operations process area. OU2 was used for treated and untreated wood storage by Kerr-McGee and its predecessors. EPA selected Alternative 3 (Removal, On-site Reuse/Consolidation, and Off-site Disposal) as the final remedy for OU2 based in part on community input, including environmental justice considerations. The ROD presents a re-evaluation of Alternative 2 (Removal and Off-site Disposal) and Alternative 3 against the nine criteria per the National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan (NCP). The decisive criteria that led to the selection of Alternative 3 over Alternative 2 were Alternative 3’s short-term effectiveness, implementability, and cost effectiveness. In addition, both the State of North Carolina and community stakeholders expressed a preference for Alternative 3.

Other meeting topics will include the upcoming sampling in the marsh, Site marketing and future use, and the Moze Heritage Center land donation.

Both the community meeting and drop-in information session will be held at the Navassa Community Center at 338 Main Street. The meeting can also be joined by Zoom or phone. See the flyer attached and linked here for more information.

What:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Community Meeting: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. In person and virtual.

Drop-in Information Session: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. In person only.

Where:

Navassa Community Center, 338 Main Street, Navassa, NC

Join the meeting online:

Join the meeting by phone:

Call (301) 715-8592. Use meeting ID 946 584 8922# and passcode 664564#.

For More Information:

Site Background:

From 1936 to 1974, Kerr-McGee and its predecessors operated a creosote-based wood treating facility on approximately 70 acres of the ±246-acre former Kerr-McGee property on the Brunswick River at Sturgeon Creek. In 1980, Kerr-McGee decommissioned and dismantled the wood-treatment buildings and facilities.

In 2010, groundwater, soil, and sediment contamination by creosote-related chemicals led EPA to add the former Kerr-McGee property to the National Priorities List of federal Superfund sites. Site contamination does not currently threaten people living or working near the Superfund Site.

In 2005, the former Kerr-McGee property was conveyed to Tronox, a Kerr-McGee spinoff that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. In 2011, the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) acquired approximately 152 acres of the former Kerr-McGee property as a court-appointed trustee as part of the Tronox bankruptcy settlement. In 2016, the Multistate Trust purchased an additional two acres.

The Multistate Trust is working with its beneficiaries—EPA and NCDEQ—on Site investigation, remediation and facilitating safe, beneficial future reuse of the ±100-acre Superfund Site. In April 2021, EPA issued a Record of Decision explaining that the selected remedy for the 20.2-acre OU1 is no action. The deletion of OU1 from EPA’s National Priorities List in September 2021 cleared the way for OU1’s future return to productive reuse.

Greenfield Environmental Multistate Trust LLC is trustee of the Multistate Trust.

