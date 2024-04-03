EPA Actions Restore Safe Drinking Water to over 900 Mobile Home Park Residents in Eastern Coachella Valley

Drinking water previously contained unsafe levels of arsenic.

April 4, 2024

Contact Information 415-295-9314 Michael Brogan ( Brogan.michael@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO (April 4, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has overseen the restoration of safe drinking water to over 900 residents living in 20 mobile home parks located within the boundaries of the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Reservation in the Eastern Coachella Valley, located in Southern California.

“EPA is committed to protecting the health of our communities, including those that have historically faced unequal environmental burdens, by ensuring their drinking water is safe and reliable,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. “We will continue to fully utilize our authority to make sure that safe drinking water standards are met.”

EPA Actions

In 2020, EPA began investigating numerous mobile home parks located within the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians Reservation for compliance with the arsenic limits under the Safe Drinking Water Act. This work is part of EPA’s overall increased focus on the area, including enforcement efforts related to drinking water at Oasis Mobile Home Park, DD Mobile Home Park, and Indian Village Mobile Home Park. To date, EPA has identified another 20 mobile home parks within the Reservation, housing approximately 920 people, with drinking water that comes from groundwater and therefore may contain arsenic levels above the federal limit. Of the 20 mobile home parks, only 13 parks’ drinking water systems were previously regulated by the County of Riverside. Seven of the 20 mobile home parks’ drinking water systems, serving 287 people, had never been subject to regulatory oversight, had no regulated arsenic treatment systems in place, and had no information about the current condition of the drinking water being served.

As a result of the information gathered, EPA rapidly developed a comprehensive approach to address the needs of the communities living in these 20 mobile home parks, including EPA funded sampling efforts, enforcement actions, compliance assistance, and a partnership with a local non-profit organization, Pueblo Unido Community Development Corporation (PUCDC). From December 2021 through September 2022, EPA issued Safe Drinking Water Act Emergency Administrative Orders to nine mobile home parks where the arsenic levels in the drinking water exceeded the federal limit of 10 parts per billion. Each Emergency Administrative Order required the provision of safe alternative water, installation of regulated arsenic treatment systems, and compliance with all other Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations. While pursuing these enforcement actions, EPA, in coordination with PUCDC, provided compliance assistance to the other mobile home parks to ensure their drinking water would comply with federal law, including the arsenic limits and all necessary monitoring and reporting requirements.

As a result of these combined efforts, EPA has overseen the installation of point-of-use arsenic treatment devices in over 220 homes. EPA recently released six mobile home parks from their Emergency Administrative Orders – Arellano, Castro Ranch, Desert Rose, Gamez, Gonzalez, and Sandoval – because of their return to compliance with the arsenic limit and other Order requirements as listed above. EPA continues to monitor the progress of the mobile home parks still under Emergency Administrative Orders and to provide compliance assistance to all 20 mobile home parks.

Background on Eastern Coachella Valley

The Eastern Coachella Valley region, including towns such as Mecca, North Shore, Oasis, and Thermal, is home to a predominantly Latino and Indigenous population facing significant socioeconomic challenges. The region experiences some of the highest rates of poverty and unemployment in the nation, and those who are employed often work outdoors in the agricultural sector and are therefore exposed to climate-related threats such as extreme heatwaves.

Environmental conditions exacerbate many of the socioeconomic issues in the Eastern Coachella Valley. In addition to air and water quality issues, many areas have naturally occurring arsenic in groundwater. Exposure to arsenic may result in both acute and chronic health effects. Arsenic is a known carcinogen and drinking high levels of water containing arsenic over many years can increase the chance of lung, bladder, and skin cancers, as well as heart disease, diabetes, and neurological damage.

Learn how EPA’s Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water, together with states, tribes, and many other partners, protects public health by ensuring safe drinking water and protecting ground water.

Learn about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.