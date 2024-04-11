EPA Announces 2024 Pollution Prevention Recognition Program for Pacific Southwest Region

Applications will be accepted through May 24, 2024

April 11, 2024

Contact Information 415-972-3999 John Senn ( senn.john@epa.gov

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced the 2024 Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Recognition Program for the Pacific Southwest region of the United States. The program will recognize environmental leaders in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, the Pacific Islands territories and 128 Tribal Nations within the boundaries of those states for innovative P2 practices.

“Preventing pollution at its source is integral to protecting public health and the environment in the Pacific Southwest,” said Claire Trombadore, Director of the Land, Chemicals and Redevelopment Division for EPA’s Pacific Southwest Regional Office. “We look forward to celebrating innovative P2 practices across our region that can serve as models for industry, governments, Tribes and non-profits to reduce pollution in local communities.”

P2, as defined in the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, is any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation and the use of raw materials.

This is an annual, voluntary, and non-monetary recognition program. Organizations eligible to apply or be nominated include non-profit and for-profit entities, Tribal businesses, and companies assisted by P2 grant recipients. To be considered for recognition, entities must submit an application describing the nominee’s P2 efforts, activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the replicability of their approach. The application deadline is May 24, 2024.

Read about how to apply for the 2024 P2 awards program on EPA’s website.

Read about the 2023 P2 program winners.

Read more about the P2 program.

Learn about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.