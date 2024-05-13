EPA announces 2024 Regional Pollution Prevention Award Program

Applications will be accepted through May 24

May 13, 2024

Contact Information EPA Region 10 Press Team ( R10_Press_Team@epa.gov

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 10 announced the Regional Pollution Prevention (P2) Award Program for 2024.

The program recognizes companies for leadership in innovative P2 practices within Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and businesses operating on Tribal lands.

“The P2 program provides a unique opportunity for EPA to support efforts being led by companies across the Pacific Northwest and Alaska to prevent and reduce pollution,” said Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller.

EPA’s P2 program is voluntary and empowers stakeholders to seek innovative ways to prevent pollution from entering waste streams through a competitive grant process and the provision of technical assistance to businesses.

Those interested in applying must submit a complete application by May 24, describing pollution prevention efforts and activities, cost savings, pounds of hazardous chemicals reduced, energy conserved, or gallons of water saved, as well as the replicability of their approach.

Background

The Pollution Prevention Act of 1990 defines P2 as any practice that reduces environmental releases of hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants prior to entering a waste stream for recycling, treatment or disposal. P2 conserves natural resources, including water and energy, by focusing industry, government and public attention on reducing pollution through the implementation of cost-effective changes in production, operation and the use of raw materials.

Visit the P2 website for more information.