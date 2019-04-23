An official website of the United States government.

We've made some changes to EPA.gov. If the information you are looking for is not here, you may be able to find it on the EPA Web Archive or the January 19, 2017 Web Snapshot.

News Releases

Contact Us

News Releases from Region 07

Kansas Dairy Ingredients of Hugoton, Kansas, Receives EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention Award for Second Year in a Row

04/23/2019
Contact Information: 
Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov )
913-551-7785

Environmental News 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Pollution Prevention graphic(Lenexa, Kan., April 23, 2019) - Kansas Dairy Ingredients, a dairy production facility in Hugoton, Kansas, received a second consecutive EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention (P2) Award today during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference at the Kansas City Convention Center.

In the last year, Kansas Dairy Ingredients streamlined truck washing procedures; activated an on-site wastewater treatment plant with aerobic and anaerobic treatment technologies; and implemented a sustainability program to optimize energy use.

Through these improvements, Kansas Dairy Ingredients eliminated 50,331 miles driven each year, preventing more than 73,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions and saving nearly $20,000 annually.

“The Pollution Prevention Awards Program recognizes forward-thinking organizations that go beyond compliance to improve the environment and our quality of life,” said Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator. “Increasingly, industries of our nation are coming to understand the value of pollution prevention – as an environmental strategy, a sustainable practice, and as a fundamental principle for our society.” 

“Today, we recognize well-deserving, innovative organizations who have voluntarily undertaken programs and measures to reduce pollution at the source,” he said.

P2 is a successful, non-regulatory approach to energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of toxic materials used, and money savings. This awards program is designed to further recognize P2 successes and encourage others to consider a P2 approach.

P2 also emphasizes the reduction of direct environmental impacts and the use of resources and materials.

# # #  

Learn more about the EPA Region 7 P2 Awards 

Learn more about P2

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.