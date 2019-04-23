News Releases from Region 07

Kansas Dairy Ingredients of Hugoton, Kansas, Receives EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention Award for Second Year in a Row

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov ) 913-551-7785

Environmental News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Lenexa, Kan., April 23, 2019) - Kansas Dairy Ingredients, a dairy production facility in Hugoton, Kansas, received a second consecutive EPA Region 7 Pollution Prevention (P2) Award today during ceremonies at the Midwest Environmental Compliance Conference at the Kansas City Convention Center.

In the last year, Kansas Dairy Ingredients streamlined truck washing procedures; activated an on-site wastewater treatment plant with aerobic and anaerobic treatment technologies; and implemented a sustainability program to optimize energy use.

Through these improvements, Kansas Dairy Ingredients eliminated 50,331 miles driven each year, preventing more than 73,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions and saving nearly $20,000 annually.

“The Pollution Prevention Awards Program recognizes forward-thinking organizations that go beyond compliance to improve the environment and our quality of life,” said Jim Gulliford, EPA Region 7 administrator. “Increasingly, industries of our nation are coming to understand the value of pollution prevention – as an environmental strategy, a sustainable practice, and as a fundamental principle for our society.”

“Today, we recognize well-deserving, innovative organizations who have voluntarily undertaken programs and measures to reduce pollution at the source,” he said.

P2 is a successful, non-regulatory approach to energy conservation, water conservation, reduction of toxic materials used, and money savings. This awards program is designed to further recognize P2 successes and encourage others to consider a P2 approach.

P2 also emphasizes the reduction of direct environmental impacts and the use of resources and materials.

# # #

Learn more about the EPA Region 7 P2 Awards

Learn more about P2

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion7

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7