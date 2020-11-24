News Releases from Region 02

$120,000 EPA Grant to Cooper’s Ferry Partnership, in Camden, New Jersey Helps Camden Residents Reduce Health Risks in Their Homes

NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has awarded $120,000 through an Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving (EJCPS) Cooperative Agreement to Cooper’s Ferry Partnership located in Camden, New Jersey. The EPA funding will support work to help reduce risks of lead exposure, asthma and mold dangers. It will foster community education programs and the greening of public spaces. This agreement is one of 18 community-based organizations selected nationwide, totaling $2.1 million in funding distributed this year under EJCPS Cooperative Agreements.

“Through this grant, Cooper’s Ferry will provide hands-on assistance for many Camden residents who may need advice on how to reduce lead, mold and asthma risks in their homes. EPA has a long history of partnering with the government and nonprofit groups in Camden, New Jersey to mitigate the environmental health risks that disproportionately affect urban and disadvantaged communities within the area,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “These environmental justice grants are just one of the tools we use to help address the enormous challenges that many underserved communities face and they, along with other assistance that we have and continue to provide, reflect EPA’s unwavering commitment to the city of Camden.”

Cooper’s Ferry Partnership has been selected to receive $120,000 to assess homes and provide information to residents on how to reduce their risk of lead exposure found both in paint and water, as well as asthma and mold dangers. The assessments will help minimize the risks from lead exposure by educating residents, testing their water, and distributing water filters. Additionally, Cooper’s Ferry Partnership will assess and plan for abating lead dust exposure for targeted public spaces.



The EPA’s EJCPS Cooperative Agreement Program provides funding for non-profit and tribal organizations to partner with stakeholders from across industry, government, and academia to develop and implement solutions that significantly address environmental and/or public health issues in their communities. These projects support local problem solving through the development of sustainable partnerships. This program provides funds for community-driven solutions to local, environmental problems with a focus on assisting Qualified Opportunity Zones.

Qualified Opportunity Zones – of which Camden, New Jersey has four – are census tracts of low-income and distressed communities designated by state governors and certified by the Department of Treasury. These are areas where new investment may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. As of April 2019, there were more than 8,700 designated Qualified Opportunity Zones located in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, and five United States territories.

For a description of all winners nationwide, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/environmental-justice-collaborative-problem-solving-cooperative-agreement-4

For more information about EPA’s Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem-Solving Cooperative Agreement Program, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmental-justice/environmental-justice-collaborative-problem-solving-cooperative-agreement-0

Learn more about Opportunity Zones by visiting the federal Opportunity Zones website.

