$40 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding announced for East Helena yard cleanups

EPA to host March 11 information session and open house to discuss additional Superfund residential lead cleanups

February 27, 2024

Contact Information Mackenzie Meter ( meter.mackenzie@epa.gov

EAST HELENA, Mont. --Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a third and final wave of more than $1 billion new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for cleanup projects at more than 100 Superfund sites across the country. As part of today’s announcement, the East Helena Superfund site will receive $40 million for the cleanup of residential yards contaminated by lead from the ASARCO smelter formerly located adjacent to the city.

The funding comes after the recent finalization of an Explanation of Significant Differences (ESD) document for the Site which amended the 2009 Record of Decision (ROD) to reduce soil-lead cleanup levels in East Helena from 500 ppm to 400 ppm. The previous cleanup trigger, 1,000 ppm, was also removed in the ESD. With this BIL funding, alongside an additional $10 million in existing settlement funds, cleanups in East Helena targeting residential yards with greater than 400 ppm soil-lead contamination will begin this summer.

“After three rounds of investments, EPA is delivering on President Biden’s full promise to invest in cleaning up America’s most contaminated Superfund sites,” said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe. “This final round of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has made it possible for EPA to initiate clean ups at every single Superfund site where construction work is ready to begin. This is an incredible milestone in our efforts to clean up and protect communities, deliver local jobs, enhance economic activity, and improve people’s lives for years to come.”

“Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been a game-changer for so many communities across the United States,” said EPA Region 8 Administrator KC Becker. “Protecting kids and families from lead exposure where they live, work and play is a top EPA priority. With this funding, EPA’s Site team can quickly mobilize to remove lead from affected yards in East Helena.”

“Contamination, especially lead contamination, can have a devastating impact on communities – and I know for a fact that folks in East Helena are concerned about all the possible contaminants leftover from the old smelter,” said Senator Jon Tester. “I’m proud to have secured this funding from my bipartisan infrastructure law, and I’ll continue to work to ensure this site is cleaned up safely and effectively.”

“The city is excited that the EPA is continuing to show concern for the residents of East Helena,” said East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris. “East Helena is a great place to live and to raise a family—we value our people and our community, and it is great to see more funding and more cleanups on the way.”

"Montana DEQ is excited by EPA’s announcement that funding has been secured for additional residential yard cleanups in East Helena,” said DEQ Waste Management and Remediation Division Administrator Amy Steinmetz. “This vital work will have a lasting positive impact on the community."

Previous cleanup efforts under the 2009 ROD led to the remediation of hundreds of yards in East Helena, which involved the removal and replacement of residential soils contaminated by more than one hundred years of smelting lead, zinc and other metals by the former ASARCO plant.

Funds directed at East Helena through this BIL disbursement will support new residential yard cleanups for properties with soil-lead content between 400 ppm and 1,000 ppm which, under previous plans, did not qualify for cleanup. EPA will host an information session at East Helena City Hall from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, March 11 to discuss cleanup plans and timelines. Those unable to attend the morning session are welcome to drop in any time on Monday for open office hours to discuss cleanup plans and ask questions.

Today’s investment, part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, delivers $1 billion in funds to more than 100 Superfund sites across the country to both launch new cleanups and continue existing cleanup efforts. Previous waves of funding totaled more than $2 billion for cleanup activities at more than 150 Superfund National Priority List (NPL) in the United States. Today’s investment is the final wave of funding from the $3.5 billion allocated for Superfund cleanup work in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

EPA is committed to continuing to carry out this work advancing environmental justice and incorporating equity considerations into all aspects of the Superfund cleanup process. Thus far, nearly 80% of the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has gone to sites in communities with potential environmental justice concerns. Out of the 25 sites to receive funding for new cleanup projects, more than 75% are in communities with potential environmental justice concerns based on data from EJSCREEN.

