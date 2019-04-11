News Releases from Region 04

$485,000 Grant to Help South Carolina Address Leaking Underground Petroleum Storage Tanks

EPA supports state’s cleanup efforts

ATLANTA (April 11, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $485,000 grant to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to assist in the prevention of petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks throughout the state.

This grant is funded through the Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) Trust Fund to support state efforts to increase operator awareness and compliance with the state’s underground storage tank regulations. States may use these funds to support staff that oversee the compliance and enforcement of state regulations as well as outreach to the regulated community.

“Grants made under the LUST Trust Fund give states the flexibility to help prevent petroleum contamination from leaking underground storage tanks,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “EPA’s state partners, like SCDHEC, play an important role in keeping our land, water and air safe.”

This grant will assist the state in developing, implementing and maintaining an effective underground storage tank program in terms of operator training, database management, compliance inspections, enforcement and compliance assistance.

In 1986, Congress created the LUST Trust Fund to address petroleum releases from federally regulated underground storage tanks by amending Subtitle I of the Solid Waste Disposal Act. The Energy Policy Act of 2005 authorized the use of appropriations from the LUST Trust Fund for assistance agreements to the states for leak detection, prevention and related enforcement activities that protect the environment by preventing petroleum and hazardous substance releases. The trust fund is financed by a 0.1 cent tax on each gallon of motor fuel sold nationwide.

