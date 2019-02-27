News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Acting Administrator Wheeler Completes Successful Bipartisan Meetings to Improve Environmental Outcomes

Wheeler met with the Western Governors Association to discuss PFAS and disaster response, Governor Kate Brown (D-OR) to discuss Superfund, and Maryland officials to discuss water infrastructure

WASHINGTON — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrapped up successful meetings with bipartisan officials this week.

On Sunday, he hosted the Western Governors Association at EPA Headquarters in Washington to discuss issues facing our Western states and territories. The issues discussed included PFAS cleanup, disaster response, the Trump administration's new Waters of the United Stated (WOTUS) rule, and streamlining energy development. The event included 14 governors from states and territories, as well as Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Interior Acting Secretary David Bernhardt.



Administrator Wheeler listens to Hawaii Governor and WGA Chairman David Ige.



Participants in the breakfast (Left to Right): Governor Ralph Torres (C.N.M.I.), Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Governor Brad Little (Idaho), Governor Lou Leon Guerrero (Guam), Governor Kristi Noem (S.D.), Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Governor Kevin Stitt (Okla.), Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, Governor Doug Burgum (N.D.), Governor Gary Herbert (Utah), Governor Steve Sisolak (Nev.), Governor David Ige (Hawaii), Governor Kate Brown (Ore.), Governor Mark Gordon (Wyo.), Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.), Governor Laura Kelly (Kan.), Not pictured: Governor Jay Inslee (Wash.).



Administrator Wheeler met with Oregon Governor Kate Brown to discuss the ongoing work at the Portland Harbor Superfund site.



Administrator Wheeler meets with Governor Brown and her staff.



Administrator Wheeler shakes hands with Governor Brown.

On Monday, Administrator Wheeler traveled to Charm City to promote the newest loan awarded under EPA's Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The loan worth $202 million will upgrade Baltimore's aging wastewater system and provide cleaner safer water to Marylanders. Administrator Wheeler signed the loan with Mayor of Baltimore Catherine Pugh, surrounded by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD).

"Mr. Administrator first thing thank you very much. This is a big day, this is an important moment... Mr. Administrator, I really want to thank you for the way you are promoting clean water around the nation with the use of the WIFIA funds," said Senator Cardin.

Administrator Wheeler with Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), as well as Maryland Department of Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles.



Back row left to right: Senator Chris Van Hollen (MD), Senator Ben Cardin (MD), Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr., Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles

First row: Mayor of Baltimore Catherine Pugh, EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler