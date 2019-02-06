An official website of the United States government.

Acting EPA Administrator Wheeler's Statement on President Trump's State of the Union Address

02/05/2019
“President Trump continues to deliver on his promise to grow the economy, upgrade our Nation’s aging infrastructure, and protect the environment. From proposing the new Waters of the United States definition, to cleaning up hazardous sites, to financing new water infrastructure, EPA is fulfilling the President’s commitment to provide regulatory certainty, create jobs, improve water quality, and revitalize communities that were previously neglected. The state of our union and the state of our environment are stronger, safer, and healthier thanks to President Trump’s leadership.” - Acting Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler

