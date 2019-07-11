An official website of the United States government.

Administrator Andrew Wheeler Statement on the Confirmation of Peter Wright

07/11/2019
“I congratulate Peter and thank Leader McConnell and Chairman Barrasso for helping secure the confirmation of such a qualified nominee who has spent his entire career finding solutions to environmental contamination,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “It’s unfortunate that Senate Democrats delayed his confirmation for 493 days, leaving EPA without the head of its emergency response and land management office. It’s a shame we had to wait this long to get a good and highly qualified man like Peter into a critically important public service position.”

