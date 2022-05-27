Administrator Regan Highlights US Climate Leadership, Work to Deliver Environmental Justice, Pollution Reductions and Ocean Protections at G7 Ministers Meeting in Berlin

May 27, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – This week, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan participated in the G7 Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Berlin, Germany, where he highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration’s bold climate and environmental agenda and committed to action to reduce pollution and protect our oceans, a precious natural resource. Administrator Regan also highlighted the Administration’s commitment to advancing equity at home and abroad, centering environmental justice in bilateral meetings with G7 counterparts throughout the trip.

“As President Biden has made clear, America is back and leading the way on global climate action. Here at the G7, we made significant strides in our work to tackle the climate crisis, reduce pollution and protect our oceans,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I was also proud to center environmental justice during the G7, especially in the important conversations with my international counterparts. Advancing justice and equity is a high priority for this Administration and it won’t be confined to our borders.”

At the meeting, the United States expressed a strong commitment to tackling the climate crisis, and reducing pollution, which threaten vulnerable communities around the world most acutely.

In the communique issued following the meeting, ministers committed to important actions including:

Tackling the triple global crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution

Promoting resource efficiency and circular economy through the 2022 Berlin Roadmap

Emphasizing the urgent need for bold ocean action through the G7 Ocean Deal

Working towards sustainable and climate resilient water management

Accelerating clean energy technologies and investments

Delivering sustainable agriculture and food systems

Ensuring an inclusive and just transition and achieving environmental justice

At the G7 meeting, Administrator Regan also held bilateral conversations on shared goals regarding climate, pollution, and environmental justice with counterparts from Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

Following the bilateral meeting with German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, EPA and Germany released a joint statement outlining how the two countries will partner to achieve environmental justice, promote sustainability, ensure enforcement of environmental laws, and curb emissions of methane.

Administrator Regan also engaged with students in Berlin and from around the world during an event hosted by Technical University Berlin, where he delivered remarks on climate change, promoting a more sustainable future and environmental justice before taking questions on a range of topics, including how to advance climate action, promoting a circular economy, holding polluters accountable, and environmental education.