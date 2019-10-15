An official website of the United States government.

Administrator Wheeler Announces Membership for the Science Advisory Board Following Public Comment Period

10/15/2019
WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of members who will serve on the Science Advisory Board (SAB). Decisions on the SAB’s four standing committees are still pending.

“After an open and transparent public process, EPA has appointed or reappointed experts from a wide range of scientific disciples who reflect the geographic diversity needed to ensure the SAB represents all ten EPA regions,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. 

Those nominees willing to serve have been vetted for potential conflicts of interest and each has committed to remain financially independent from EPA grants during their tenure. 

The Process

The nomination period for the SAB closed on June 26, 2019. The SAB Staff Office identified 33 candidates that have confirmed interest to serve on the board. Each of the candidates have submitted bio-sketches and their curricula vitae. The list of candidates was posted on the SAB website for a 21-day public comment period that closed on Oct. 9, 2019.

The Science Advisory Board

In FY 2019, the SAB had 45 members. Of those, 33 members had terms that do not expire and thus remain on the board. Of the remaining members from FY 2018, four completed their terms of service, one resigned, and seven – appointed during the Obama administration – are timing out of the first term and will be reappointed by Administrator Wheeler to serve for a second three-year term (listed in Table 1 below).

In addition, Administrator Wheeler is reappointing Dr. Peter Wilcoxen, for a one-year extension. Dr. Wilcoxen’s extension will allow him to finish serving as the chair of a recently initiated panel on Computational General Equilibrium. Dr. Wilcoxen will continue to lead an important review currently underway assessing and analyzing an Economic Model used in regulatory analyses. Three new board members (one each from the federal government, a state, and a non-governmental organization) were selected by Administrator Wheeler (listed in Table 2 below). This brings the total SAB membership to 44 for FY 2020. Dr. Michael Honeycutt will remain as the SAB Chairman. 

For more information on the SAB, please visit:   https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-science-advisory-board-sab-and-sab-staff-office  

 Table 1 – Reappointed SAB Members

Person

Organization

Affiliation

State

Expertise

Bennett, Deborah Hall

University of California, Davis

Academic

CA

Engineering, Modeling, Public health, Chemical safety

Burken, Joel

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Academic

MO

Engineering, Water quality, Water quantity and reuse

Chambers, Janice

Mississippi State University

Academic

MS

Health sciences, Risk assessment, Toxicology, Chemical safety

Cullen, Alison

University of Washington

Academic

WA

Modeling, Public health, Risk assessment, Toxicology

Doering III, Otto

Purdue University

Academic

IN

Agricultural sciences

Gardella, Joseph

University of Buffalo

Academic

NY

Analytical Chemistry, Toxicology, Chemical safety

Martin, Clyde

Texas Tech University

Academic

TX

Modeling, Statistics, Uncertainty analysis

Wilcoxen1, Peter

Syracuse University

Academic

NY

Economics

1A one-year extension

Table 2 – New SAB Members


Person

Organization

Affiliation

State

Expertise

MacDonnell, Margaret

Argonne National Laboratory

Federal Government

IL

Toxicology, Air quality, Water quality, Chemical safety

Seeley, Mara

Massachusetts Dept of Public Health

State Government

MA

Risk assessment; Toxicology

Vollmer-Sanders, Carrie

The Nature Conservancy

Non-governmental

IN

Agricultural sciences, Water Quality

