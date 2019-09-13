News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Wheeler Announces New CASAC Member, Pool of NAAQS Subject Matter Experts

WASHINGTON (September 13, 2019) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of a new member to the Chartered Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC), Dr. Ronald Kendall. He also announced the selection of a pool of non-member subject matter experts to support the Chartered CASAC’s review of particulate matter and ozone.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ronald Kendall, whose expertise and impressive career in academia will make him a valuable member of the Chartered Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We are also announcing the non-member, subject matter experts who will provide technical expertise to help CASAC ensure a rigorous and timely review of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter and ozone.”

Dr. Kendall is the Head of the Wildlife Toxicology Laboratory and Professor of Environmental Toxicology at Texas Tech University. He is replacing Dr. Lewis, who retired from federal service earlier this year. Like Dr. Lewis, Dr. Kendall’s expertise is also in ecology. CASAC provides independent advice to the EPA Administrator on the technical basis for EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The pool of subject matter experts will support the Chartered CASAC efforts in reviewing the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter and ozone. These subject matter experts are being provided in response to the CASAC’s request for additional expertise in its letter to the Administrator on April 11, 2019.

The subject matter experts are not members of the Chartered CASAC, but will be available to the Chartered CASAC to assist with specific technical questions. The 12 consultants from nine different states are as follows:

Dr. Constantin Aliferis, University of Minnesota

Dr. Brent Auvermann, Texas A&M University

Dr. Daniel Jaffe, University of Washington-Bothell

Mr. John Jansen, Southern Company Services, Inc (retired)

Dr. Kristen Johnson, Washington State University

Dr. Frederick Lipfert, Consultant

Dr. Joseph Lyon, University of Utah

Dr. D. Warner North, NorthWorks

Dr. David Parrish, Consultant

Dr. Lorenz Rhomberg, Gradient, Inc.

Dr. Sonja Sax, Ramboll, Inc.

Dr. Duncan Thomas, University of Southern California

These consultants were selected by the Administrator from the nominations provided by the public’s response to an August 7, 2019 Federal Register Notice soliciting nominations.