Administrator Wheeler Announces New Staff Additions and Updated Assignments

Opens First Week as Administrator by Adding Two New and Promoting Two Senior Staff

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced new additions and assignments for EPA staff as he begins his first full week as Administrator following his Senate confirmation last Thursday.

“EPA’s most important asset is its workforce, and these new hires and promotions will greatly improve the Agency’s effectiveness and performance,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Doug and Michael have served at EPA with distinction, and I am proud to promote them. Corry and Mara bring a wealth of expertise and experience to their respective roles, and I look forward to working with them to protect human health and the environment.”

The new EPA staff announcements are as follows:

Doug Benevento, of Lone Tree, Colorado, will be the Senior Counselor for Regional Management and State Affairs. Mr. Benevento is currently EPA Region 8 Administrator and will remain in that position until he begins in his new role later this month. Mr. Benevento has previously served the public as Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and as a top legislative aide to Representative and Senator Wayne Allard of Colorado. He holds a J.D. from the University of Denver and has extensive law firm and corporate experience.

Mara Kamen, is the new career Director of the Office of Human Resources, effective today. Ms. Kamen is a human capital professional with analytical expertise, strategic vision and experience working in both small and large agencies. She has held various positions at the Small Business Administration where she has led SBA’s human resources operations, policy development and initiatives. She has also served at the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Personnel Management, and in private sector managerial roles.

Michael Molina, will be the new Deputy Chief of Staff, effective today. Since May 2018, Mr. Molina has served as Senior Advisor to the Deputy Administrator and then Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler. He has extensive federal service including prior service (2004) at EPA and in roles at the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and as a contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Corry Schiermeyer, will be the new Associate Administrator for the Office of Public Affairs, effective March 18. Ms. Schiermeyer currently serves as the Press Secretary and acting Director of Media Relations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. She comes to EPA with nearly two decades of public relations experience including stints at the White House, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. House of Representatives, and has extensive corporate communications and consulting experience.