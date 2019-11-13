News Releases from Headquarters › Land and Emergency Management (OLEM)

Administrator Wheeler Celebrates America Recycles Week Touring Recycling Facilities in Virginia

Fairfax, Va. (Nov. 13, 2019) — In honor of America Recycles Week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity toured two recycling facilities in Fairfax County, Va.

“I would like to thank to County Supervisor Pat Herrity for inviting me to Fairfax County. They have done an exceptional job in developing its infrastructure and investing in innovative technologies and systems to implement sustainable materials management,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Under the Trump Administration, EPA is working diligently to identify market-based strategies and innovative ideas to create a more sustainable recycling system in America. By spurring market development and adoption of new technologies and practices, we can create an appetite for more recycled materials.”

“Thank you to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler for visiting Fairfax County to learn and see firsthand what we’re doing in the area of recycling, especially with our new glass recycling program, and to share with us some of the recycling trends both nationally and internationally,” said Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity. “I’m proud of the enthusiasm our residents have for recycling and the success of our Department of Public Works recycling initiatives.”

At the American Disposal Services Recycling Center in Manassas, Va. Administrator Wheeler and Supervisor Herrity toured the facility and viewed the recycling processing where glass, aluminum, paper, steel, and cardboard is separated before being broken down and reused.

Next, Administrator Wheeler and Supervisor Herrity visited the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) I95 Complex. Here, they observed a complex glass processing demonstration, which showed how the facility processes crushed glass for reuse in various county projects.

Tomorrow, EPA will be holding the first-ever America Recycles Innovation Fair. Hosted by the EPA, in partnership with the Institute for Scrap Recycling Industries, Keep America Beautiful, the Solid Waste Association of North America, and The Recycling Partnership, the Innovation Fair will feature entrepreneurs from across the recycling system showcasing their innovative products, services, outreach, and technologies.

EPA is collaborating with stakeholders from across the recycling system to identify specific actions to address the challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. recycling system. These organizations are committed to leveraging their collective expertise, strengths, and resources to address these challenges and opportunities.

The Innovation Fair is open to the public. If you plan to attend, please register at https://americarecyclesinnovationfair.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the Innovation Fair visit: https://www.epa.gov/americarecycles/2019-america-recycles-innovation-fair.

On Friday, EPA will convene the second America Recycles Day Summit bringing together organizations from across the recycling system and all levels of government to build on their success over the last year and commit to continuing to work together.

On November 15, 2018, Administrator Wheeler convened the first-ever summit brought a wide array of industry, government, and non-profit leaders to the table to advance ideas and solutions to enhance the nation’s recycling infrastructure, create new markets for recycled materials, and improve public education regarding recycling. The Recycling Summit focused on four action areas to improve and develop over the next year to advance a national approach to recycling: (1) education and outreach, (2) enhancing materials management infrastructure, (3) strengthening secondary materials markets, and (4) enhancing measurement.

During the Recycling Summit, EPA and participants signed a unified pledge to commit to work together to improve the state of the recycling system in the United States.

To find other America Recycles Day events and opportunities to volunteer, see the Keep America Beautiful website: https://americarecyclesday.org/events.

Learn more about EPA’s ongoing America Recycles work at www.epa.gov/AmericaRecycles.

Administrator Wheeler and Supervisor Herrity observe the glass processing demonstration at the Fairfax County Dept. of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) I95 Complex.