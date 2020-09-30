News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

Administrator Wheeler Highlights $95 Million in Funding for Water Infrastructure and Drinking Water Quality in Michigan

East Lansing, Mich. (September 30, 2020) — At a press conference at the East Lansing Water Treatment Plant, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler highlighted significant EPA investment in the state of Michigan’s water infrastructure and drinking water quality. In 2020, EPA provided Michigan $95,358,000 for its Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds to finance clean water infrastructure and drinking water projects in communities across the state.

“The Trump administration has helped finance more than $40 billion in clean water infrastructure since entering office and this latest award will help Michigan modernize its aging wastewater and drinking water systems,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Attention to the water needs of Michigan citizens today will pay off for many years – even decades – to come.”

“These investments in water infrastructure will help ensure that the communities served by EPA and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have safe water for drinking and recreation,” said Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “By funding critical upgrades where they are most needed, the SRF programs will improve water systems while protecting human health and the environment.”

“The $95 million in clean water funding for Michigan announced today by the Trump Administration will help protect our state’s lakes, rivers, and streams,” said U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar (MI-04). “As Michigan’s senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I have been working in Congress to make sure the federal government supports vital investment in Michigan’s water infrastructure so our cities and rural communities can provide safe water for residents.”

“Ensuring every Michigander has access to safe, clean drinking water is a must. This funding to finance critical infrastructure and drinking water projects in communities across Michigan will help in our mission of protecting drinking water for our kids, our families, and our communities,” said U.S. Congressman Fred Upton (MI-06).

“This federal funding is a significant investment in Michigan’s drinking water systems, quality of life, and long-term economic growth,” said U.S. Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07). “Modernizing our water infrastructure will help create a healthier future for communities across our state, and I am grateful to Administrator Wheeler and EPA for their continued partnership in support of this effort.”

In 2020, EPA provided Michigan $68,329,000 in new federal grant funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). This funding is available for a wide range of water infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling and addressing stormwater. EPA also provided Michigan $27,029,000 in new federal grant funding for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). This funding can be used for loans that help drinking water systems install treatment for contaminants, improve distribution systems by removing lead service lines and improve system resiliency to natural disasters such as floods.

Last month, EPA awarded Michigan $681,000 for voluntary testing for lead contamination in drinking water at schools and childcare programs under the Water Infrastructure Improvements of the Nation (WIIN) Act. In July, EPA announced the new grant program to help protect children in tribal communities from lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities. EPA made $4.3 million available to support the Lead Testing in School and Child Care Program Drinking Water Tribal Grant Program.

Grantees, including Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, will use EPA’s 3Ts for Reducing Lead in Drinking Water guidance to implement lead testing programs and develop monitoring, maintenance and/or sampling plans that protect children from lead exposure now and in the future.

Background

Under the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund programs, EPA provides funding to all 50 states and Puerto Rico to capitalize SRF loan programs. The states and Puerto Rico contribute an additional 20 percent to match the federal grants. The 51 SRF programs function like infrastructure banks by providing low-interest loans to eligible recipients for drinking water and clean water infrastructure projects. As the loan principal and interest are repaid over time, it allows the state’s DWSRF and CWSRF to be recycled or “revolve.” As money is returned to the state’s revolving loan fund, the state makes new loans to other eligible recipients. These funds can also be combined with EPA’s WIFIA loans to create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf and https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf.