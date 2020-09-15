News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Wheeler Reappoints Members to Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON (September 15, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the reappointment of two members to the Chartered Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC), Dr. Louis Anthony (Tony) Cox, Jr. and Dr. James Boylan. Their second three-year terms will begin on October 1, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr. Tony Cox and Dr. James Boylan, whose expertise and experience on the CASAC will continue to add value to this advisory committee, its deliberations, and its advice to me on the Agency’s NAAQS criteria,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Dr. Tony Cox is President of Cox Associates in Denver, Colorado. He will continue serving as Chair of the CASAC and has expertise in risk assessment.

Dr. James Boylan is the Manager of the Planning & Support Program in the Air Protection Branch of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. He has expertise in air quality modeling and air quality monitoring.

For more information on the CASAC, please visit: https://yosemite.epa.gov/sab/sabpeople.nsf/WebCommittees/CASAC

Background

The CASAC provides consultation and peer review of the technical bases for EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards for criteria pollutants as review materials become available and prior to the proposal and promulgation of the standards.