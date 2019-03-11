News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Wheeler visits CERAWeek in Houston

PHOTOS EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler addresses CERAWeek in Houston, Texas. EPA Administrator Wheeler discusses his vision for the agency with David Yergin. EPA Administrator observes an exhibit at CERAWeek.



Administrator Wheeler sits down with the Downstream Leadership Circle.

HOUSTON - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler attended the 38th annual CERAWeek in Houston, Texas. Administrator Wheeler provided the keynote address for Monday’s events where he highlighted the Trump Administration’s commitment to lead the world in energy production and environmental protection. Administrator Wheeler also met with energy and environmental stakeholders and public officials from around the country.

Administrator Wheeler attended the Downstream Leadership Circle in the morning to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), the proposed Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicle (SAFE) rule, and the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce marine litter through the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Afterwards he toured the CERAWeek conference and met with members of ABB, Microsoft, Emerson, and Saudi Aramco to see the latest in sustainable innovation from the private sector.

Following his morning meetings, Administrator Wheeler then provided the Monday luncheon keynote speech where he discussed the many ways that America leads the world in both environmental protection and energy production. You can find notable excerpts of the speech below:

"What the United States offers the world in terms of energy is that our fossil fuels are extracted and produced in a more environmentally conscious manner than anywhere else in the world.



...

"When it comes to supplying affordable and reliable energy in a manner that protects human health and the environment, the U.S. is the standard bearer.



...

"When it comes to the environment and when it comes to national security, there is no better investment than American energy. That is why President Trump is committed to expanding our capacity to export our energy and technology worldwide.



...

"Here is our message to the free world: If you are looking to buy energy on the open market, look to the U.S. If you are looking for energy technology or technical assistance, look to the U.S. If you are looking for reliability, certainty, and security, look to the U.S."

Finally, Administrator Wheeler attended the Energy Partner Informal Conversation (EPIC) where he met with global energy producers and associated companies where he discussed water infrastructure, air trends, and his vision for the agency.