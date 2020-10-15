News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

Administrator Wheeler Wraps Up Visit to Philadelphia

Administrator Wheeler tours the Hilco Redevelopment Site in Philadelphia

Administrator Wheeler announces final fuel streamlining rule at the Monroe Energy LLC Trainer Refinery



PHILADELPHIA (October 15, 2020) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrapped up his trip to the greater Philadelphia area with a series of roundtables highlighting environmental restoration, economic redevelopment, and regulatory reform.

“EPA is proud to play a role in the clean-up of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions site near downtown Philadelphia, which in time will give the surrounding community more access to waterways, parks and jobs,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “And just down the road in Trainer, EPA’s commonsense regulatory reforms will help refiners like Monroe Energy improve environmental outcomes and protect jobs.”



“As EPA is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, we’ve been taking stock of the many environmental and public health achievements our nation enjoys today,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “And as we look ahead, the role of business and industry leaders like Hilco Redevelopment Partners and Monroe Energy will be essential in laying the groundwork for a stronger environmental and economic future for Philadelphia and other communities.”



Administrator Wheeler began the day at the Hilco Redevelopment Site in Philadelphia, Penn. where he participated in both a tour of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery and a roundtable on redevelopment with members of Hilco Redevelopment Partners including CEO Roberto Perez. In June 2020, Hilco Redevelopment Partners purchased the 1,300-acre former refinery in Southwest Philadelphia with plans to convert the site into a mixed-use commercial facility with community access opportunities like parks to adjacent urban waterways. This redevelopment plan is estimated to create 19,000 jobs.



Later in the day at the Monroe Energy LLC Trainer Refinery, Administrator Wheeler announced the final Fuels Streamlining Rule (LINK). The finalized rule will streamline and modernize EPA's existing regulations for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels by eliminating costly duplication and hundreds of pages of regulatory text. Most aspects of this rulemaking will go into effect on January 1, 2021. EPA estimates that this final action will save $40.4 million per year.

These updates will result in improved overall compliance assurance while removing roughly 800 pages of regulatory text. Specifically, this action updates fuels regulations by deleting expired or redundant compliance provisions such as duplicative registration requirements, removing unnecessary and out-of-date requirements, and replacing them with a single set of provisions and definitions.



While at the refinery, Administrator Wheeler and Regional Administrator Servidio participated in a roundtable with Monroe Energy LLC where they discussed the importance of continuing to work together to reduce unnecessary regulatory requirements.

