Aerial Application to Restore Vegetation at Superfund Site Occuring on Blue Mountain

March 17, 2023

Contact Information r3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (March 17, 2023) – As part of the Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund Site remediation which includes the revegetation of Blue Mountain, airplanes will be applying native seed and soil amendments onto areas of Blue Mountain south of Palmerton, Pennsylvania, between March 20 and April 7.

The materials applied will include 12 species of native grasses, 25 species of native wildflowers, pine, and sumac seed as well as limestone and fertilizer. Previous aerial seeding occurred in 2006, 2008, 2011, and 2012 during the early stages of the Blue Mountain revegetation remedy. The 2023 aerial application will be targeting areas of Blue Mountain where vegetation has not been well established over the years.

The aerial application will take place on more than 365 acres located west of Lehigh Gap on the Lehigh Gap Nature Center property and east of Lehigh Gap on lands managed by the National Park Service and Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Notification signs and trail guards will be posted along trails to notify recreational users during application. Application will occur on sections of the Appalachian Trail between Little Gap and Lehigh Gap, along sections of Lehigh Gap Nature Center trails, and the D&L Trail west of Lehigh Gap.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/palmerton