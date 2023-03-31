Biden-Harris Administration Announces $57+ Million Investment for Clean Water Infrastructure Upgrades in New England States

Funding for critical water infrastructure projects in Conn., Maine, Mass., N.H., R.I., and Vermont

March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $57,253,000 from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act for states, Tribes, and territories through this year's Clean Water State Revolving Funds (CWSRF) in the states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The funding will help communities upgrade essential wastewater and stormwater systems to protect public health and treasured water bodies across the nation.



"Too many communities across the country are facing challenges with water infrastructure – from climate impacts like drought vulnerability, to a lack of basic wastewater services that everyone deserves," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "President Biden's Investing in America Agenda is getting unprecedented investments in clean water to communities that need them most. This funding paired with this historic funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support local economies while advancing projects in communities to help ensure clean, safe water for residents."

"The investments we are making now will result in long-lasting benefits for communities across New England, from southern Connecticut all the way up to rural northern communities in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire. Upgrading wastewater treatment plants means protecting the environment that sustains our communities, and it means healthier places we live and raise our families. I am especially proud that EPA and the Biden Administration is making these investments to ensure that historically underserved communities are getting the investments and environmental protection they deserve," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash.

EPA has announced the following:

Connecticut will receive $9,282,000

Maine will receive $5,865,000

Massachusetts will receive $25,726,000

New Hampshire will receive $7,572,000

Rhode Island will receive $5,088,000

Vermont will receive $3,720,000

Administrator Regan announced the funding as part of a $775 million investment on the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America tour in Clayton, North Carolina with Congressman Wiley Nickel, highlighting the President's historic funding for water infrastructure upgrades. President Biden's Investing in America agenda is growing the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation's infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs that don't require a four-year degree, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

Today's announcement builds on the second wave of $2.4 billion EPA announced for clean water infrastructure upgrades through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in February. Over $3.2 billion will be provided to the CWSRF when combined with Fiscal Year 2023 funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This investment reflects the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening the nation's wastewater and stormwater systems, while providing significant resources for mitigating nonpoint source pollution and improving energy and water efficiency. It also addresses key challenges, including climate change and emerging contaminants like per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). In February, EPA announced funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to New England states for clean water infrastructure upgrades in the following amounts:

Connecticut: $28,424,000; Maine: $17,961,000; Massachusetts: $78,777,000; New Hampshire: $23,186,000; Rhode Island: $15,579,000; Vermont: $11,390,000

See the state-by-state allocation of 2023 CWSRF funding.

See a breakdown of EPA CWSRF funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Background

The CWSRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. Under the Clean Water programs, EPA provides funding to all 50 states and Puerto Rico to capitalize on SRF loan programs. For the base programs, the states and Puerto Rico contribute an additional 20 percent to match the federal grants. The 51 SRF programs function like infrastructure banks by providing low-interest loans to eligible recipients for clean water infrastructure projects. As the loan principal and interest are repaid over time, it allows the state's CWSRF to be recycled or "revolve." As money is returned to the state's revolving loan fund, the state makes new loans to other eligible recipients. These funds can also be combined with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding and EPA's Water Infrastructure and Finance Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans to create a powerful, innovative financing solution for major infrastructure projects.

What They Are Saying:

Connecticut

"This federal funding will be a lifeline for communities who need to make critical improvements to their water infrastructure. Strengthening our wastewater, stormwater and other critical infrastructure is of vital importance and I am pleased to see the EPA make this much needed investment in Connecticut," said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"Improving and upgrading our water infrastructure betters the livelihood of Connecticut's families," said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-3). "The Bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver transformative investments in wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, upgrades essential water mechanisms, protects the environment, and most importantly – safeguards drinking water. I am proud to see this funding help Connecticut with critical projects, create jobs, and build our regional economy."

"I worked with the Connecticut delegation to secure more than $9 million in this year's government funding package to upgrade wastewater treatment plants across the state and reduce water pollution from dangerous contaminants like PFAS," said U.S. Congressman John B. Larson (CT-1). "These investments will go a long way to ensure residents can be more confident that the water they use in their homes is safe. I will continue to advocate for federal funding to address the water infrastructure challenges our region faces."

"It is not our most visible infrastructure, but our stormwater and wastewater treatment systems are vital to the health and wellbeing of our communities. This federal funding will mean a healthier, more vibrant Long Island Sound and will make our infrastructure stronger in the face of climate change," said Congressman Jim Himes (CT-4).

Massachusetts

"Massachusetts needs clean, reliable, and modern water infrastructure that effectively treats our wastewater and keeps our communities safe and healthy," said U.S. Senator Edward Markey. "I'm proud to have helped deliver these funds, which will flow directly into communities to ensure clean water flows through rivers, streams, and faucets. As underserved communities face increasingly extreme conditions brought on by climate change, as well as toxic pollution from legacy chemicals, I will continue to fight for better water infrastructure so that we keep pollution out of our pipes and out of our environment."

"Safe, reliable water infrastructure shouldn't be a question but a guarantee – in every community and every zip code," said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (MA-5). "I'm proud to have secured this critical funding to help our communities combat pollution, safeguard public health, and better serve families across Massachusetts. This is about putting the American people and our planet over polluters – plain and simple."

"For too long, Big Polluters have been empowered to endanger the lives of our families and our communities," said U.S. Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-2). "Today's funding gives cities, towns, and organizations in Massachusetts the tools they need to properly treat wastewater, create green infrastructure projects, and tackle the most burdensome and expensive water-related projects. I'm grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for leaving no one behind and continuing to invest in a cleaner, healthier future."

New Hampshire

"Clean rivers, lakes and streams are fundamental to the health and wellness of all Granite State communities. That should be a right, not a privilege. I'm thrilled to see federal dollars I worked to secure head to New Hampshire to uphold that standard by supporting local water infrastructure projects," said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. "In addition to health benefits, investments in water infrastructure bring about new opportunities for economic growth and job creation. I'll continue advocating for resources to develop and strengthen New Hampshire's water and wastewater infrastructure."

"Clean water is vital for families' health and well-being and for our communities to thrive. I am glad to see more funding coming to New Hampshire so that we can continue to update our clean water infrastructure and ensure that everyone in our state has access to safe, clean water," said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan.

"Improving our water infrastructure is essential for the health and well-being of communities across New Hampshire," said U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster. "I am pleased to see this funding heading to our state to strengthen wastewater treatment and ensure no municipality is left without the safe sanitation resources they need to thrive for decades to come."

"New Hampshire's wastewater infrastructure is in need of critical upgrades to best serve our communities," said U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas. "This funding will help our state update old wastewater infrastructure to improve efficiency and reduce energy costs, safeguard the environment, and ensure communities have clean water. I'll keep working to secure funding to protect our communities, drive economic development, and invest in our water infrastructure."

Rhode Island

"This federal funding will put Rhode Islanders to work modernizing our state's water infrastructure, reducing pollution, and protecting public health," said U.S. Senator Jack Reed, who leads the Senate's efforts to appropriate SRF funding. "I am proud to help champion these investments and I will continue to make sure the federal government is a reliable partner to communities in need of clean water infrastructure upgrades."

"As the effects of climate change get more intense with each passing year, investments in water infrastructure are increasingly important," said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. "This federal funding will help upgrade wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across Rhode Island to protect public health and the quality of Narragansett Bay, and create good jobs in the process."

"The Clean Water State Revolving Fund has made it possible for Rhode Island to undertake key projects over the last three decades and this year's funding will allow us to make continued investments to protect public health and preserve our waters. These are the investments we need to help ensure that communities across our state are healthy and have quality water," said U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline.